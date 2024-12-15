McLaughlin left Sunday's game against the Colts after sustaining a quad injury, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Before his exit from the contest, McLaughlin carried seven times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards. In his absence, Javonte Williams and Audric Estime will handle Denver's Week 15 backfield duties.
More News
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Receives starter's workload Monday•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Leading rusher on seven carries•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Minimal involvement against Atlanta•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Limited to two carries Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Eight touches against Baltimore•
-
Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Finds end zone Sunday•