McLaughlin is being evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Raiders, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.
Prior to his exit, McLaughlin carried four times for six yards. While he's sidelined, Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are available to handle the Broncos' Week 18 backfield duties.
