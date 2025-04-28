McLaughlin has new competition for snaps after Denver used the 60th overall pick on RB RJ Harvey in the 2025 Draft.

The addition of competition was a matter of when, not if, after the Broncos lost Javonte Williams (Cowboys) from a backfield that was among the league's worst in 2024. McLaughlin caught on with the team as an undrafted rookie in 2023 and has proven elusive while averaging 4.8 YPC on 189 career rush attempts, but there's no real precedent for mainstream fantasy value from a running back his size (5-foot-7, 187 pounds) who isn't an asset in the passing game. McLaughlin has scored four of his six TDs on receptions, but with a meager average of 4.3 yards on 55 catches. He'll hope to be part of a committee again in 2025, with some risk of falling out of the picture in the event Harvey (5-8, 205, with 4.4 speed) proves himself a capable workhorse.