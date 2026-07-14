Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Fighting for No. 4 spot

McLaughlin will enter training camp competing with Tyler Badie for what appears to be the No. 4 role in the Broncos' backfield, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

McLaughlin re-signed with Denver this offseason, but with all of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and rookie Jonah Coleman seemingly above him on the running back depth chart, the 25-year-old looks set to battle for depth duties with Badie, McLaughlin still offers change-of-pace abilities and rushing upside (career 4.8 YPC), but Badie's pass-protection skills and special-teams value could make for a tough camp competition. Even if McLaughlin wins the No. 4 spot, he lacks a clear path to touches on offense.