McLaughlin rushed seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown while adding both of his targets for eight yards and another score in Saturday's 21-20 loss to the 49ers.

McLaughlin continues to impress with the Broncos, as the undrafted free agent rookie accounted for Denver's only offensive points Saturday. The 22-year-old running back has continuously impressed during training camp with both his play and his dedication to learning the offense. If McLaughlin continues to turn heads, he has a solid chance to move up the depth chart behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. It's important to note that McLaughlin was also used as a kick returner, returning a kickoff for 44 yards in the contest. The Youngstown State product could also carve out a role on special teams as well, helping him to secure a roster spot ahead of the 2023 campaign.