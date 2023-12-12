McLaughlin rushed five times for 25 yards and caught one of his two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

McLaughlin handled six touches for the second straight week and was only able to record 32 total yards in the contest. The rookie running back played just 13 of Denver's 67 offensive snaps behind Javonte Williams (40) and Samaje Perine (14). With Williams continuing to see the majority of opportunities out of the Denver backfield, McLaughlin's fantasy utility is extremely limited barring an injury ahead of him. The 23-year-old should not be a consideration for fantasy lineups when the Broncos visit the Lions in Week 15.