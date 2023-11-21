McLaughlin had one carry for one yard and caught all five of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

McLaughlin was largely an afterthought in the Broncos' ground attack, handling only one carry for the first time since Week 2. Instead, the rookie running back was involved more in the passing game as his five catches were a season high. With Samaje Perine regaining a bigger role behind starting RB Javonte Williams, McLaughlin's path to significant value has gotten that much narrower, and Sunday marked the second straight week in which he played just 15 percent of the offensive snaps. McLaughlin's utility remains limited to deep fantasy formats heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.