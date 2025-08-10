McLaughlin rushed three times for five yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers.

McLaughlin's three carries were the fewest of any Broncos running back in the contest. The 24-year-old was unable to make much noise in his limited role Saturday, which should hint at his usage in the Denver backfield in the 2025 campaign. McLaughlin faces stiff competition for playing time this season, with veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey viewed as the top two options in the ground game. Nonetheless, the Youngstown State product will continue to compete for a role in Denver's running back room when the Broncos host the Cardinals in their second preseason game next Saturday night.