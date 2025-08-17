Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Game-long run in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin rushed three times for 48 yards in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.
McLaughlin led the Broncos in rushing thanks to his game-long 35-yard run, which he recorded on his second carry upon entering the game after RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. McLaughlin has served as an effective complementary option for his first two seasons, and as he demonstrated Saturday, his home-run ability may give him the inside track to the No. 3 running back job again going into the 2025 campaign.
