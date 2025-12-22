McLaughlin rushed five times for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

McLaughlin was not a major factor Sunday, as the Broncos only attempted 17 total rushes against the Jaguars, with starter RJ Harvey handling seven of those carries. The 25-year-old McLaughlin played just 10 of the Broncos 66 offensive snaps, behind both Harvey (39) and Tyler Badie (15). His limited work came after head coach Sean Payton told reporters that he planned to get the third-year running back more touches moving forward. Though his five carries against Jacksonville were a slight improvement over his two carries in Week 15, his minimal involvement makes McLaughlin extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Youngstown State product remains a solid insurance policy in the event that Harvey were to miss time due to injury, but he can safely be left out of fantasy lineups heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs.