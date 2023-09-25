McLaughlin rushed five times for 15 yards in Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Dolphins

McLaughlin's 13 offensive snaps and five rushes Sunday were both high-water marks for the rookie in his young career. The 23-year-old running back was unable to get much going with his limited touches, as the entire offense tried to dig itself out of a blowout throughout the contest. Despite McLaughlin's talent, he remains off the fantasy radar with such few opportunities in Denver's offense. Barring an injury to Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine, the Youngstown State product can be ignored for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Bears in Week 4.