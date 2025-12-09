McLaughlin rushed four times for 22 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

McLaughlin played just 10 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps Sunday, behind both RJ Harvey (50) and Tyler Badie (12). The 25-year-old running back was unable to get much going with his limited opportunities, as Harvey continued to establish himself as the No. 1 option out of the backfield while recording 100 total scrimmage yards on 23 touches and a touchdown. McLaughlin remains a solid insurance policy in the event that Harvey were to miss time down the stretch, but barring an injury, he should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Packers.