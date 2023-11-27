McLaughlin rushed twice for four yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

McLaughlin played just two of the Broncos' 67 offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap total of the season. Additionally, the rookie failed to see a single target for the first time since Week 3. As Javonte Williams continues to dominate backfield snaps and Samaje Perine has carved out a more significant backup role, McLaughlin is not earning enough opportunities to be a consistent contributor. The 23-year-old's fantasy potential remains limited as the Broncos enter a Week 13 matchup with the Texans.