Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Healthy scratch for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
For a fifth straight week, McLaughlin is a healthy scratch. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey have handled most of the RB duties, with Tyler Badie serving as a depth option.
