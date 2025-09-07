McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos will go with a three-man backfield of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie, which means McLaughlin will observe Sunday's regular-season opener in street clothes. McLaughlin's next opportunity to play is Week 2 against the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 14, though he's unlikely to see any playing time -- if any -- unless there's an injury in the Broncos' backfield.