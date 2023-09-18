McLaughlin carried once for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Commanders.

Despite playing just three offensive snaps in Week 2, McLaughlin made the most of his one carry by finding the end zone for the first time in a regular season contest. The rookie running back has now seen the field for eight offensive snaps through two weeks, but he is continuing to prove that he can be a playmaker for Denver's offense. Unfortunately, McLaughlin remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, as his minimal usage likely won't afford him enough opportunities for consistent production. If either Javonte Williams or Samaje Perine were to miss time due to injury, the 23-year-old would likely carve out a solid role in the Broncos' backfield. McLaughlin and the Broncos will head to Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins in Week 3.