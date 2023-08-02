McLaughlin is standing out in practice and catching the attention of head coach Sean Payton, Chad Jensen of SI.com reports.

Despite being an undrafted rookie, McLaughlin is turning heads thus far in camp for all of the right reasons. The 5-foot-7, 187-pound running back is impressing in practice, as Payton said, "He has a little burst, and there's some toughness to him." Beyond his play on the field, McLaughlin's dedication has not gone unnoticed by his coach. "He's the first one here," Payton said. "I don't know what time he gets here in the morning, but it's pretty early. He's a guy you root for." McLaughlin totaled over 3,000 yards rushing and receiving while scoring 27 total touchdowns in his last two seasons at Youngstown State. If the 22-year-old can continue to garner positive attention for his play as preseason games get underway, he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.