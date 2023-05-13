McLaughlin has agreed to a contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

McLaughlin is among seven running backs currently on Denver's depth chart, so he will have an uphill battle going forward to earn a spot on the field in Week 1. The rookie posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,100 yards on the ground at Youngstown State to close out his collegiate career after transferring from Notre Dame. He finished his senior season with 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns on 227 carries.