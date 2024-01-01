McLaughlin took eight carries for 44 yards while corralling all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.

McLaughlin finished as Denver's leading rusher despite seeing seven fewer carries than starter Javonte Williams, who finished Sunday's win with 41 rushing yards on 15 attempts. That's two consecutive weeks in which the backup has outproduced the starter both in terms of volume and efficiency. McLaughlin has shown good burst in his limited opportunities this season, posting a per-carry average of 5.7 yards through 15 games. The undrafted free agent has yet to receive double-digit carries in any game this year, but there is a chance McLaughlin reaches that mark against the Raiders in Week 18 given his strong play of late.