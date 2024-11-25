McLaughlin took seven carries for 44 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 29-19 win over Las Vegas.

McLaughlin surprisingly finished as the Broncos' leading rusher after seemingly falling to third on the depth chart a week ago. Starter Javonte Williams couldn't gain positive yards after his eight carries while assumed backup Audric Estime finished second with 15 yards off of three rushing attempts. McLaughlin has reached double-digit carries only once this season (Week 1), which makes him an unlikely candidate to become a fantasy force despite being effective against the Raiders. We may simply have a classic RBBC situation in Denver, making every tailback on the roster a risky play against the Browns next Monday.