McLaughlin had nine carries for 68 yards and caught three of four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jets.

McLaughlin wound up receiving 12 combined touches to Samaje Perine's 10, as the pair of backups combined to fill in for injured starter Javonte Williams (hamstring) on Sunday. McLaughlin wound up with the stronger fantasy day after catching one of Russell Wilson's two touchdown throws, giving the undrafted free agent two receiving touchdowns in as many weeks. Perine gained 95 total yards on his 10 touches, so the veteran figures to remain in the backfield mix if Williams isn't ready for Thursday's tilt against the Chiefs. In that scenario McLaughlin would become the preferred fantasy option in Denver's backfield after averaging 7.3 yards per carry so far as a rookie.