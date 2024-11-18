McLaughlin rushed four times for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

McLaughlin assumed the role of the Broncos clear-cut No. 3 running back, as Javonte Williams and rookie Audric Estime both handled more playing time and carries in the contest. The second-year running back played just nine of Denver's 62 offensive snaps, while Williams and Estime played 32 and 14 snaps, respectively. With head coach Sean Payton repeatedly hinting at an increased workload for Estime as the season progresses, McLaughlin will likely continue to be the odd man out in the Broncos' backfield rotation. The 24-year-old should not be in consideration for fantasy lineups heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.