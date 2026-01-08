McLaughlin ended the 2025 regular season with 37 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions on six targets for 27 yards across eight games.

McLaughlin played just 85 offensive snaps in eight appearances during the 2025 campaign, playing just 14 total offensive snaps across two contests before Denver's Week 12 bye. The 25-year-old running back only saw his role increase once J.K. Dobbins landed on injured reserve with a foot injury, though his increased playing time did not amount to much in the way of significant production. Down the stretch, head coach Sean Payton hinted we could see McLaughlin get more involved in the rotation behind rookie RJ Harvey, yet Harvey continued to handle the bulk of the backfield work as the season progressed. McLaughlin will enter the 2026 offseason as a restricted free agent, so the Broncos could retain him if they can match an offer from another team. With that said, Dobbins will become a restricted free agent and Tyler Badie is set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. With Harvey being the only back under contract for next season, the Broncos will have some decisions to make regarding their running back room ahead of the 2026 campaign. If brought back by Denver, McLaughlin would continue to operate as a solid depth piece for the Broncos' rushing attack.