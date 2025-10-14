McLaughlin rushed once for zero yards and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

McLaughlin made his season debut Sunday after being a healthy inactive for Denver's first five games of the 2025 campaign. The third-year running back played just six of the Broncos' 60 offensive snaps, well behind both J.K. Dobbins (30) and RJ Harvey (17). Fellow running back Tyler Badie was inactive for the first time in Week 6, giving McLaughlin the opportunity against the Jets. With that said, it remains to be seen how the Broncos will deploy their running back rotation behind Dobbins and Harvey going forward. Barring injuries, however, McLaughlin remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Giants.