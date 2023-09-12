McLaughlin caught his only target for minus-7 yards and failed to record a single carry in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Raiders.

Following an impressive preseason, McLaughlin's regular season debut left much to be desired. The rookie operated as the Broncos' No. 3 running back behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. McLaughlin's five offensive snaps came in far behind the veterans, with Williams and Perine each seeing 29 snaps. With Williams healthy and Perine factoring in frequently, there weren't many opportunities left for the 22-year-old. Despite his talent, McLaughlin will likely find it difficult to see consistent usage in Denver's offense barring an injury to one of the top two backs. The Youngstown State product remains off the fantasy radar for a Week 2 matchup with the Commanders.