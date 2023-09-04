McLaughlin could have an immediate impact this season as Denver's No. 3 running back, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

After an outstanding training camp and preseason, McLaughlin has done everything he can to impress the Broncos' coaching staff and earn a spot as one of the team's three running backs behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. The undrafted rookie has proven to be a playmaker, and it's possible that head coach Sean Payton, who is known to use multiple backs, could find ways to get him touches. McLaughlin's speed, vision, and acceleration through holes make him an attractive option out of the backfield and should have him in the mix as a kick returner, as well. Though the 22-year-old has shown great potential, he'll likely be difficult to rely on for consistent fantasy production barring an injury to Williams or Perine.