McLaughlin rushed seven times for 72 yards while catching all three of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over Chicago.

McLaughlin was Denver's most effective running back after Javonte Williams' (hip) early exit, while Samaje Perine mustered only 35 scrimmage yards on six carries and two targets. McLaughlin caught an 18-yard touchdown on a screen in the first quarter, then showcased his shiftiness with a 31-yard run in the third. The 5-foot-7 undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State -- who had a touchdown run in Week 2 -- has likely earned a permanent role on offense moving forward, regardless of Williams' availability in Week 5 against the Jets.