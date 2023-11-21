McLaughlin had one carry for one yard and caught all five of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

McLaughlin was largely an afterthought in the Broncos' ground attack Sunday, handling just one carry for the first time since Week 2. Instead, the rookie running back was involved more in the passing game as he was able to secure a season-high five catches in the contest. With starter Javonte Williams taking over a larger share of the workload in Denver, McLaughlin has seen his playing time diminish in recent weeks, with Sunday marking the second straight week in which he played just 15 percent of offensive snaps. Barring injuries, McLaughlin should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.