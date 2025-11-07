Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Remains healthy scratch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Raiders.
McLaughlin has appeared in only one game this season. With each of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie healthy and playing, McLaughlin will remain a spectator for Thursday's matchup.
