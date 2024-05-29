McLaughlin (head) has been participating in OTAs, the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

McLaughlin played all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 after going undrafted last spring, averaging 5.4 yards on 76 carries and 5.2 yards on 31 receptions. He seems to be healthy after suffering a head injury Week 18, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a role in Denver's crowded backfield. The team still has Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine under contract and recently brought in fifth-round pick Audric Estime and UDFA Blake Watson. Listed at 5-foot-7, 187 pounds, McLaughlin is the smallest of the bunch, though perhaps also the quickest.