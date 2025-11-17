McLaughlin carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one touchdown during Denver's win over the Chiefs on Sunday. He also secured his only target for minus-5 yards.

McLaughlin had been a health scratch for nine of the Broncos' first 10 regular-season games, but he rejoined the team's backfield Week 11 following the placement of J.K. Dobbins (foot) on IR and made the most of his opportunities. Rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey was more productive overall due to his involvement in the receiving game, but neither he or McLaughlin found much sledding versus Kansas City's standout defense. McLaughlin will reprise his No. 2 role versus the Commanders in Week 12, though unless he's able to vulture another TD it will be difficult to translate those opportunities into consistent fantasy value.