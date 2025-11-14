Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Set to rejoin backfield
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin is on track to rejoin the Broncos' backfield after J.K. Dobbins (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
McLaughlin has been a healthy scratch for nine of the first 10 regular-season games, with his lone appearance coming in Week 6 against the Jets, when he played just six offensive snaps. However, with Dobbins sidelined for Sunday's AFC West tilt, McLaughlin will join rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie in the backfield. McLaughlin posted 572 scrimmage yards through 16 regular-season games in 2024 and could see some touches while spelling Harvey and Badie.
