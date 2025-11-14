McLaughlin is on track to rejoin the Broncos' backfield after J.K. Dobbins (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

McLaughlin has been a healthy scratch for nine of the first 10 regular-season games, with his lone appearance coming in Week 6 against the Jets, when he played just six offensive snaps. However, with Dobbins sidelined for Sunday's AFC West tilt, McLaughlin will join rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie in the backfield. McLaughlin posted 572 scrimmage yards through 16 regular-season games in 2024 and could see some touches while spelling Harvey and Badie.