Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Seven carries in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin rushed the ball seven times for 40 yards in Thursday's 20-13 win over the Chiefs.
McLaughlin closed the gap in workload to RJ Harvey in Week 16, though he was the clear complementary back once again Thursday. He was out-touched 19-7 by Harvey, though McLaughlin did chip in a 15-yard run just before halftime to set up a field goal for the Broncos. He'll likely retain a secondary role in the Denver offense in Week 18 against the Chargers.
