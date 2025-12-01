McLaughlin rushed six times for 24 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Commanders.

McLaughlin played 13 of Denver's 70 offensive snaps Sunday, his highest snap count of the season but the lowest total of any Broncos' running back in the contest. Meanwhile, starter RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie played ahead of the 25-year-old McLaughlin, seeing the field for 33 and 18 offensive snaps, respectively. McLaughlin rushed six times and recorded one reception for the second straight game, and with such limited usage, he is unlikely to present much fantasy value most weeks. The Youngstown State product serves as a solid insurance policy behind Harvey but should not be trusted in fantasy lineups in Week 14 when the Broncos visit the Raiders.