McLaughlin rushed 10 times for 48 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 13 yards in the Broncos' 41-0 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

McLaughlin was the first Broncos running back to log a touch and finished as the team leader in rushing yards. The undrafted rookie has been a pleasant surprise this summer, wrapping up the exhibition slate with 21 carries for 113 yards and three scores while adding seven catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Consequently, McLaughlin could well have earned a No. 4 running back job, considering he arguably outperformed Tony Jones and Tyler Badie.