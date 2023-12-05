McLaughlin rushed four times for 15 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

McLaughlin continued to operate as the Broncos' No. 3 running back Sunday, playing just nine of Denver's 60 offensive snaps in the contest. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams maintained his lead role with 39 snaps and Samaje Perine was on the field for 12 snaps. McLaughlin is not seeing enough opportunities to produce effectively, diminishing his fantasy utility. Barring an injury to either Williams or Perine, the rookie should not be considered anything more than a possible insurance policy for fantasy purposes. McLaughlin and the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 14 matchup.