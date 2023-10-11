McLaughlin's teammate Javonte Williams (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Kansas City.

McLaughlin thrived with Williams out for the past 6-7 quarters, piling up 193 yards and two TDs on 22 touches in the past two games while sharing backfield snaps with Samaje Perine. As impressive as the undrafted rookie has been, there's no guarantee of more than a handful of touches with both Williams and Perine healthy for Thursday night. McLaughlin did at least seem to move ahead of Perine in the pecking order for carries even before Williams' hip injury, with Perine largely resigned to playing time in passing situations.