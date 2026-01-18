Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Tallies 80 all-purpose yards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin rushed four times for 21 yards, failed to bring in his only target and ran back three kickoffs for 59 yards in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime divisional-round win against the Bills on Saturday.
The reserve running back logged only two fewer carries than backfield mate RJ Harvey while also providing a 27-yard kickoff return among his three runbacks. McLaughlin is likely ticketed for single-digit carries and a special-teams role again in an upcoming AFC Championship Game clash versus either the Texans or Patriots, although it's possible the ground attack as a whole is relied on more with Jarrett Stidham taking over at quarterback for Bo Nix, who'll be sidelined until next season due to an ankle fracture he suffered in overtime.
