McLaughlin (quadricep) was a limited practice participant Tuesday.

After exiting the Broncos' Week 15 win over the Colts on Dec. 15 with the quad injury, McLaughlin was unable to heal up quickly enough to play on a short week, prompting Denver to make him inactive for last Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers. He'll have a better chance at returning to action for Saturday's game at Cincinnati, though McLaughlin will likely need to upgrade to full participation in practice Wednesday or Thursday to avoid carrying a designation into the contest.