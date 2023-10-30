McLaughlin had four carries for 33 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

McLaughlin continued to serve as starter Javonte Williams' primary backup ahead of veteran Samaje Perine with Denver's backfield finally returning to full strength. McLaughlin finished with 39 yards on six touches, but his production was dwarfed by Williams' 30 combined touches Sunday. It appears that the team is comfortable giving Williams his full workload after easing him back from injury earlier in the year. Looking ahead, McLaughlin and his Denver teammates will go on a bye, resuming play against the Bills on Nov. 13.