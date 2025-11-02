default-cbs-image
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

McLaughlin will be a healthy scratch for the eighth time in nine games as the Broncos go with three active running backs in J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie. McLaughlin's next opportunity to see the field is Thursday against the Raiders.

