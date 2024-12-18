McLaughlin (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

McLaughlin made an early exit from Sunday's win over the Colts and never returned to the game, finishing with 10 touches for 34 yards. The Broncos then listed him as a non-participant Monday and Wednesday, sandwiched around a 'limited' listing Tuesday. McLaughlin has played less than 40 percent of the snaps on offense in every game this season, but he's taken on a larger share of the backfield carries/touches in recent weeks, which mean his absence warrants significant upgrades to the Week 16 projections for fellow Broncos RBs Javonte Williams and Audric Estime -- neither of whom has found much luck on the ground this year.