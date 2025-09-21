Broncos' Jaleel McLaughlin: Won't play Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
McLaughlin will be a healthy inactive for a third consecutive week, and it doesn't appear likely that he'll suit up for a game unless J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey or Tyler Badie were to miss time. McLaughlin's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Bengals on Monday, Sept. 29.
