McLaughlin rushed seven times for 30 yards and brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Broncos' 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday night.

McLaughlin came into the contest with plenty of momentum after taking advantage of an expanded role against the Jets in Week 5 by gaining 89 total yards and scoring a receiving touchdown on 12 touches. However, the return of Javonte Williams, whose absence had facilitated that opportunity, from a quadricep injury pushed McLaughlin back into more of a complementary role. With backfield mate Samaje Perine apparently having suffered a leg injury on the last play of the game Thursday night, McLaughlin could have a chance to see some extra touches in a Week 7 home matchup on Sunday, Oct. 22 against the Packers if his teammate is sidelined.