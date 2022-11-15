Virgil secured his only target for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

Virgil's first career touchdown was the result of a busted coverage in the Titans' secondary, as Russell Wilson connected with the wide open rookie for the Broncos' only touchdown of the contest. In his first game, the 24-year-old played 30 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, a number that was likely elevated based on fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy exiting the game with an ankle injury in the first quarter. Though the long score helped Virgil finish with a respectable fantasy performance on just one target, expecting him to replicate that output with limited opportunities in a struggling offense is a risky proposition. Even if Jeudy misses time, Virgil would likely be the fourth option at receiver at best behind Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton and Tyrie Cleveland. It's also possible that KJ Hamler could make a return from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined in Week 10, further complicating matters for the rookie. Virgil should remain off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Raiders in Week 11.