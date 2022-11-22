Virgil failed to record a single target in Sunday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders.
Virgil played just seven of the Broncos 64 offensive snaps in the contest, ranking fourth amongst Denver's receiving corps behind Courtland Sutton (59), Kendall Hinton (56) and practice-squad member Brandon Johnson (22). The rookie wideout was a complete non-factor on offense Sunday after scoring the Broncos' only touchdown in Week 10. Virgil should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos visit the Panthers in Week 12.