Virgil had an MRI on his knee Sunday, and the team is awaiting the results, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Virgil suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason contest with the 49ers and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game. The 25-year-old was likely on the bubble as far as making the 53-man roster, so good news on the MRI would be especially important for the Appalachian State product.