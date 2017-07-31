Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Back practicing Monday

Charles (knee) is partaking in Monday's practice session, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Charles was held out from his initial few practices with the Broncos as a precaution to ensure he's not overextended prior to his first campaign in Denver. With the veteran no longer feeling pain in his knee, however, Charles was allowed to practice with his new teammates to start this week. While Charles' involvement level will certainly be carefully managed in the buildup to this season, it's obviously encouraging to see him back in action. With Devontae Booker (wrist) sidelined for the time being, Charles has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role behind C.J. Anderson. Should that occur, Denver reportedly hopes to get Charles 8-to-10 touches per game.