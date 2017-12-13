Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Catches three passes
Charles caught all three of his targets for 12 yards and did not record a rush during Denver's 23-0 win over the Jets on Sunday.
The veteran back slid back down to a No. 3 role on Sunday with just five offensive snaps behind C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker. With Denver out of the playoff race, some have wondered when Charles will give way to rookie De'Angelo Henderson, who has been inactive for much of the season. That doesn't seem likely at the moment. Head coach Vance Joseph has preached about Denver's commitment to try to win out and play veteran players while doing so. Charles might not see the inactive sheet, but he's unlikely to see much more of the field either with Anderson and Booker leading the way.
