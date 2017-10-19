Broncos' Jamaal Charles: Could earn increased touches

Charles is expected to see his workload gradually increase as the season unfolds, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports. "That's always the plan with Jamaal as we go forward in the season," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said, in reference to the likelihood of staggering Charles' workload. "He'll get more and more touches."

Though Charles has been supremely productive throughout his career with a lifetime 5.4 yards per carry average in addition to consistently making an impact as a receiver out of the backfield, health has been a stumbling block for the 30-year-old, particularly in the last two seasons. After playing a combined eight games with the Chiefs in 2015 and 2016, Charles was forced to settle for a one-year deal with Denver in May, a transaction that's proven shrewd for the Broncos so far. Charles is averaging 5.1 yards on his 38 totes and has also hauled in four receptions, but since he's seeing just 8.2 touches per game through the Broncos' first five contests, it's been difficult for his fantasy owners in most formats to justify starting him. With lead back C.J. Anderson thriving early on in the season, there may not be much further room for Charles to gain involvement in the run game, but the opportunity is there for him to contribute more as a receiver, and Joseph seems willing to utilize the veteran in that capacity. With receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers and Demaryius Thomas (lower leg) and Cody Latimer (knee) seemingly iffy, quarterback Trevor Siemian could look Charles' way more frequently as a short-yardage target if for no other reason than the lack of available bodies in the wideout corps.